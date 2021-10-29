‘Kenan’ Season 2 Casts Beloved Sitcom Actress

Kenan has a new face. Deadline reports that Hayley Marie Norman has joined the cast of NBC’s sitcom for Season 2. The A.P. Bio star will portray Janay, a new force in Kenan’s (Kenan Thompson) life. Janay is described as funny, beautiful, fierce, loving, and determined to get what she wants. She comes into Gary’s (Chris Redd) life, causing a little ruckus for the Williams brothers.

Kenan follows Thompson in the lead role as a recently widowed host a popular Atlanta morning show. He finds it difficult to balance fatherhood and the pressures of work. He gets “help” from his father-in-law (Don Johnson), as well as his brother/assistant/manager/house guest, Gary. The show was renewed for a second season in April 2021.

Thompson teased the second season will delve more into his character’s dating life. He told Deadline in May that his “love life will “crank up a notch or two.” He also wants to see more of his character development delve further. “I want to see my character lose his mind completely and see how dark we can take it and of course have some revelation and be brought back to the light. I want to see how crazy we can go with it,” the longstanding SNL star said at the time.

Norman shared a photo on her Instagram recently of what appears to be her on set. She tagged NBC Universal as her location in the photo. “We love a rainy day scene on the New York streets (but when you see it on tv will look like a sunny day in Atlanta),” she captioned of her holding an umbrella.

Norman is current a star on Peacock’s A.P. Bio‘s fourth season, where she plays Shayla Howard. She will also appear alongside Kat Dennings in the upcoming season premiere of Hulu’s Dollface.

Norman is staying busy, having recently wrapped a starring role in the indie pilot Honeycomb. She is repped by Buchwald, Haven Entertainment, as well as Myman Greenspan.