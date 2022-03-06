‘SNL’: Keenan Thompson Sets Incredible Milestone During Latest Episode

Kenan Thomson marked a major milestone on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. During the episode, Thompson took part in his 1,500th skit (yes, you read that figure correctly). The comedian has been a mainstay on the program since he joined it back in 2003.

The official Twitter account for Saturday Night Live posted a behind-the-scenes video of Thompson celebrating the occasion. In the clip, Thompson comes off of the stage while showing off a raised finger on one hand and five on the other to indicate his 1,500th skit. The backstage crew cheered for the comedian as he took a bow. He told the crowd that they were going to make him cry with their support over his major moment. Based on Thompson’s attire in the clip, his 1,500th skit was the Home Repair Show, during which his character interviewed those whose DIY projects went awry.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/nbcsnl/status/1500355569496080385?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Thompson currently holds the title for the longest-standing player in Saturday Night Live history and has been nominated for five Emmy Awards over the years for his work on the program. While promoting his new show Kenan, the comedian spoke about what it was like being on the sketch comedy series for so many seasons. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he opened up about the work that goes into being on Saturday Night Live and the effect that it has had on his career.

“It would seem like a hindrance in your career or something, like you’re stuck,” he said about working on the show for almost two decades. “But, for me, it’s the exact opposite. It’s always been a thing that makes people want to have me when I’m unattainable. So it’s worked in my favor to be busy 10 months of the year.” Thompson also opened up about the topic while speaking with Variety and teased to the publication that he does have an ideal number in mind for how long he wants to remain on the NBC comedy. Although, he’s keeping that figure close to his chest for now.

“I have a certain number I would love to get to,” Thompson explained. “I think 20 is a good, round, even number that I’m close to. I feel like that is in reach, but also it would be respected if I don’t get there. Like, 18 is fine, 19 is fine. It doesn’t really matter. What matters is, will I have time for my family? There’s only 24 hours in a day.”