NBC Sitcoms ‘Kenan,’ ‘Young Rock’ and ‘Mr. Mayor’ Mark Early ‘Return’ With Christmas Episodes

While most shows take early holiday breaks during December, NBC is airing all-new episodes of its sitcoms Young Rock, Kenan, and Mr. Mayor to bring some extra holiday cheer during the week of Dec. 13-17. NBC is also debuting two brand new sitcoms next week, American Auto and Grand Crew. Both new shows will get special one-hour introductions to viewers.

American Auto will get a coveted post-Voice timeslot on Monday, Dec. 13 at 10 p.m. ET. After a two-hour episode of The Voice, viewers will meet the executives of Payne Motors, who are struggling to come to terms with the changing automotive industry. Superstore‘s Justin Spitzer is an executive producer on the new workplace comedy, which stars former Saturday Night Live cast member Ana Gasteyer.

Grand Crew will debut on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET. The show centers on a group of friends in Los Angeles who enjoy getting together at a local wine bar to “wine down” and discuss their troubles. Brooklyn Nine-Nine veterans Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor created the show. Its cast includes Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes, and Carl Tart.

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, the holiday festivities start with the Young Rock episode “A Christmas Peril” at 8 p.m. ET. The special episode tracks three Christmases from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s life, jumping between 1982, 1987, and 1993. The special Kenan episode, “Christmas,” follows at 8:30 p.m. ET and finds the team preparing for the annual Holiday Spectacular event. It’s not easy, as Kenan (Kenan Thompson) is upset with Gary (Chris Redd) for trying to get a new client.

Next up is the Mr. Mayor episode “Mr. Mayor’s Magical L.A. Christmas at 9 p.m. ET. Neil (Ted Danson) loves gift-giving, but his co-workers aren’t happy to learn that this gift is working on “L.A. Christmas Eve” while they wait for a gift to arrive. These Christmas episodes serve as the Season 2 premieres for all three returning sitcoms.

“As we build momentum to the premiere of these five comedies next year, we love that we are able to showcase them in a special way during the holiday season,” Jeff Meyerson, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Comedy Programming, NBCU Television, and Streaming, said in a statement. “Comedy has always been a defining genre for NBC and we’re looking forward to adding a new chapter to our incredible comedy legacy.”

Monday’s announcement came a week after NBC revealed its 2021 holiday schedule. This week, Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City will air on Monday after The Voice. A Very Chrisley Christmas and Kelly Clarkson Present When Christmas Comes Around will air after The Mayor’s Season 2 premiere on Dec. 15. On Dec. 16, NBC will air L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth, an hour-long special sharing 10 stories of inspiring women.