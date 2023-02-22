Kelsea Ballerini's Ex Morgan Evans Slams Her Public Statements About Their Divorce

Kelsea Ballerini's ex-husband Morgan Evans has openly slammed his former spouse's public statements about their divorce. In a post on Instagram, Evans wrote, "It's really sad for me to see this person, who I spent so much of my life with, and loved with all my heart, saying things that aren't reality and that leave out what really happened. She knows I'm not the type of guy to speak on those things publicly."

He went on to write, "If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps. All I ask is if that you're on my pages, please don't be mean. Don't be mean to Kelsea, don't be mean to each other." Evans then concluded his statement with: "Life's too short." The post seems to be in response to comments that Ballerini made about their relationship in a new episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, hosted by Alexandra Cooper. In a preview clip shared by PEOPLE, Ballerini says candidly, "There were separations, there was years of couples therapy. There was like, many a night of sleeping on the couch," she said. "I don't think it was the first night, but it was a night where I was like, this is not what I want."

She continued: "I slept on the couch the night before the CMAs and I remember I went to rehearsal at the arena and texting him and being like, 'I'll just see you at the carpet.'" After being asked about why she slept on the couch so often, Ballerini stated that the couple had a "disconnection" for some time. "We hadn't seen each other, there was a lack of effort to see each other. I was getting resentful because any time we did see each other, I felt like I was carrying that load, and I was tired," she said. "I was just tired of showing up in that way all the time and not feeling like I was seen or matched."

Notably, Ballerini recently issued her own response to Evans, opting to do so through her music, however. In his song "Over For You," Evans lamented the end of their married, singing, "How long have you been waiting to take our pictures down... I would have searched the whole world over for you... How long has it been over for you?" In her new song, "Mountain With A View," Ballerini replies, "Sometimes you forget yours, I think we're done tryin'. I realize you loved me much more at twenty-three. I think that this is when it's over for me..."