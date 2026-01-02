Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes’ Relationship Status Takes Another Turn

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are ringing in the new year together.

Three months after the country singer, 32, and Outer Banks star, 33, first split in September, the pair announced on Instagram that they had reconciled.

Ballerini shared a photo of her and Stokes in silhouette on her Instagram Story on New Year’s Eve, reflecting back on the “messy” year that was 2025.

“Messy year for the heart, messy year for the outside coming in, messy year for the way it became an out of our hands portrayal of it,” she wrote, adding, “But what I’ll say, and all I really care to share indefinitely with my personal life anymore, is that I really love love. I believe in it, I believe in him, and I believe in breaking patterns. Now go kiss your person and stop speculating.”

Stokes shared similar reflections as he posted photos to his grid that included tender snaps with Ballerini. “Something I’ve learned this year: don’t take advantage of the most beautiful things that in 33 years of life are fleeting,” he wrote. “Take accountability, learn from mistakes. Lean into love and say it often. 2026 my year of growth, my year of truth. Starting here, starting now. Happy new years.”

The Grammy-nominated singer first met the Uglies actor in 2023, after sliding into his DMs. “He hopped out of his Bronco, and he did not say a word to me,” the Ballerini recalled in November 2023 on Call Her Daddy of their first in-person meeting, “and he grabbed my face and he kissed me and he pulled my face away and he said, ‘Thank God you’re real.’”

The stars then split in September, but were spotted holding hands two months later, sparking rumors that they had reconciled. Stokes shut down the speculation on his Instagram Story at the time, however, writing, “Don’t believe the media. I’m blocked, I did nothing wrong,” alongside, “Sorry I tried.”

In a second post, the Netflix actor went on, “I’m sorry for those who believed in us,” adding, “It is what it is. Onwards and upwards.”



