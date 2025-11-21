Chase Stokes Responds to Rumors He and Kelsea Ballerini Are Back Together

Chase Stokes has broken his silence on rumors that he’s rekindled his relationship with Kelsea Ballerini.

The Outer Banks star, 33, took to his Instagram Story on Thursday to share two cryptic posts that seemingly reference his relationship with the country singer, 32, from whom he split in September. The two were spotted holding hands earlier this month, sparking reconciliation rumors.

“Don’t believe the media. I’m blocked, I did nothing wrong,” Stokes wrote on Instagram, adding alongside a heart emoji, “Sorry I tried.”

In a second post, the actor went on, “I’m sorry for those who believed in us,” adding, “It is what it is. Onwards and upwards.”

Stokes’ telling social media behavior comes just three days after he left a comment on Ballerini’s TikTok, which was promoting her new song “People Pleaser” from her new EP Mount Pleasant.

“These comments are f—ing weird. Grow up,” Stokes wrote, seemingly responding to the many commenters who brought up Stokes and his ex-girlfriend, Outer Banks co-star Madelyn Cline.

Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly Thursday that things are “done” between Stokes and Ballerini, and that the two broke up again “this past week” after a period of things being “so rocky and toxic.”

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 31: Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at The Kia Forum on May 31, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

“Chase really did try to make it work and loves her,” the insider explained, blaming “jealousy” and Ballerini’s “trust issues” stemming from her divorce from Morgan Evans, which was settled in 2022.

While Stokes and Ballerini are reportedly not talking right now, the source did hint at a “chance they could get back together” in the future.

The Grammy-nominated singer first met the Uglies actor in 2023, just weeks after Ballerini slid into the Netflix star’s DMs while out with friends.

“He hopped out of his Bronco, and he did not say a word to me,” the “Miss Me More” singer recalled of their first real meeting on Call Her Daddy back in November 2023, “and he grabbed my face and he kissed me and he pulled my face away and he said, ‘Thank God you’re real.’”