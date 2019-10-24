Kelly Ripa Shares ‘Thirst Trappy’ Photo of Husband Mark Consuelos in Bed

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are big fans of gushing about each other on Instagram, and Ripa couldn’t help but swoon over her husband again on Wednesday when she shared a photo of the actor in bed. The post saw Ripa snapping a selfie as she lay next to her husband, who was shirtless with a sheet pulled over his waist and his hand on his forehead. According to Ripa’s caption, the post was all in the name of promoting that night’s episode of Riverdale.

“This is your thirst trappy reminder to watch an all NUDE #riverdale TONIGHT on [Riverdale] 8/7 central,” she wrote. “Did i say nude? I meant new.”

Naturally, the comments section immediately lit up with messages from the couple’s friends and fans alike.

“THANK YOU KELLY!!!!!!” proclaimed Lisa Rinnam, while Holly Robinson Peete commented, “Girl -yo daddy is juicy!” and Rachael Harris echoed the sentiments, writing, “Oh well done Mr. and Mrs. Consuelos. Well DONE.”

“Well if you didn’t just break the internet I know you’ll break the bed!,” makeup artist Kristofer Buckle joked. “This is the version of All My Children I want to see,” comented writer Gary Janetti, referencing the soap opera where the couple met.

“I feel like im invading your privacy,” one fan joked. “[Laugh out loud] ill look away.”

“God knew what he was doing when he created that man next to you!” added another.

Ripa also made the news this week when she discussed her and Consuelos’ oldest child, 22-year-old son Michael, and his new life as an adult after graduating from New York University.

“I think he loves the freedom,” Ripa joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live, adding that Michael was eagerly awaiting the Halloween gift of $20 that he usually receives from his grandparents.

“He hates paying his own rent, and he’s chronically poor,” she said. “I don’t think he ever really experienced extreme poverty like now.”

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host responded to the backlash she received for her reveal on Instagram, sharing a message in the comments of a post.

“Michael goes to college and is a senior and works full time,” she wrote. “He is in his first non parent subsidized apt with roommates.”

“I’m used to getting a lot of slack because people love to have fake outrage over something they didn’t see,” Ripa continued. “They only read a headline and wag their tired fingers. I didn’t grow up privileged and neither did [Mark]. We work and we expect our kids to as well. And the fact that a pack of fools want to b— about that, I say let em.”

