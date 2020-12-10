Kelly Ripa Shows off Pillow Printed With Shirtless Photo of Husband Mark Consuelos

✖

Kelly Ripa is keeping a steamy reminder of husband Mark Consuelos close to her. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host shared Wednesday that she was the proud owner of a throw pillow printed with a shirtless photo of the Riverdale star, setting a video zooming in on the couch accessory to Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" on her Instagram Story.

Consuelos' physique has been the star of many of Ripa's Instagram posts, even making waves back in October, when the morning show host shared a throwback photo of her family and co-workers in tight-fitting costumes from the TV show CHiPs. "Full disclosure," the actor commented as people began to comment on how tight his costume was on his body. "I believe that's definitely a shadow that's causing that bulging effect." Ripa wasn't letting him off the hook that easily, however, replying to her husband, "Ummmmm baby are you seeing shadows?" The two kept the joke going through Halloween, with Ripa sharing even more throwback photos of her husband cropped just at the end of his torso. "I cropped at the crotch you thirst buckets," she captioned the newer pictures. "All trick, no treat."

Consuelos and Ripa kept their PDA at a high while he was off shooting Riverdale in Vancouver, Canada, having to stay away from home and his family for months due to the filming bubble required because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ripa, having to film Live weekday mornings, was unable to accompany him to the bubble, and regularly made it known on Instagram how much she missed her "forever #mcm."

"Because they're all throwbacks now, I give you my forever #mcm MC [Mark Consuelos]," Ripa captioned a photo of her husband relaxing in the pool last month. "Take us away baby." The actress' Halloween experience influenced the snaps she chooses to post now, however, she told Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester when he joked in the comments that he noticed Ripa had "chosen the photo carefully." Ripa quickly replied, "You have no idea how carefully. And how limiting it all is (I'm not complaining)."

The couple married in 1996, and have no problem embarrassing their three kids — Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17. "That's disgusting," Lola told her mom of her "thirst trap" habit during an August interview with PEOPLE. "I black that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that. I don't even know if I follow you on Instagram still! I'm kidding, I would never."