Kelly Ripa Says She's Choosing Photos of Husband Mark Consuelos Carefully After NSFW Throwback

Kelly Ripa is choosing the photos she chooses to post of husband Mark Consuelos a bit more carefully after a throwback Halloween photo had fans zooming in on the Riverdale star's prominent bulge. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host, 50, shared Monday how she's changed up her social media strategy after the stir caused by that photo, posting a more demure #ManCrushMonday shot.

In the photo, Consuelos is seen lounging shirtless by the pool while smoking a cigar while on vacation. Ripa dedicated the Monday throwback to her husband, currently in Canada filming Riverdale's fourth season end and the start of its fifth. While production was initially shut down in March due to COVID-19, the cast and crew are now filming inside a bubble with regular testing, meaning the actor isn't able to come home to his family until Christmas.

"Because they're all throwbacks now, I give you my forever #mcm MC [Mark Consuelos]," Ripa captioned the photo. "Take us away baby." Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester joked in the comments that he noticed Ripa had "chosen the photo carefully," to which she replied, "You have no idea how carefully. And how limiting it all is (I'm not complaining)."

Consuelos' steamy physique made waves on Oct. 22, when Ripa shared a throwback photo of her family members and co-workers in tight-fitting costumes from the TV show CHiPs. "Full disclosure," the 49-year-old actor commented after people began to notice just how well-fitted his costume was. "I believe that's definitely a shadow that's causing that bulging effect." Ripa didn't agree, however, replying to her husband, "Ummmmm baby are you seeing shadows?" The bit was ongoing through Halloween, when Ripa shared more throwback photos with her husband. "I cropped at the crotch you thirst buckets," she wrote under the new pictures. "All trick, no treat."

It's clear the two are still keeping the spark alive on her new #ManCrushMonday photo, going back and forth with flirty comments. "Let's go there now," Consuelos wrote of their tropical destination, while Ripa wrote back, "Come get me #daddy." The back and forth has embarrassed the couple's three kids — Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17 — in the past. "That's disgusting," the 19-year-old told her mom of her "thirst trap" habit during an August interview with PEOPLE. "I black that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that. I don't even know if I follow you on Instagram still! I'm kidding, I would never."