Kelly Ripa Playfully Responds to Husband Mark Consuelos' 'Cougar' Comment on Social Media

As fans are well aware, Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, have such a close bond, a bond that they showcase frequently on social media. Recently, the talk show host posted throwback photos of herself and her partner on Instagram. The photo prompted a fun response from Consuelos, as he commented on the snap with, "Cougar," per The Blast.

Ripa posted two throwback photos on Instagram. The first photo featured the Live With Kelly and Ryan host as a young child in New Jersey in 1974. The other featured a baby Consuelos from his time celebrating the holidays in Sardinia in 1972. Ripa captioned the adorable photos with, "A holiday story. Jersey 1974 Vs. Sardinia 1972. The little girl holding her shoe grew up to marry the little boy riding his horse." The post instantly drew in fans, who commented on it with some lovely words of their own. One fan even wrote, "Ahh...what a wonderful holiday story!!! Adorable pics!!! Love & happiness to both of you!!!" For many other fans, they were simply focused on what Consuelos commented underneath his wife's post.

The Riverdale star responded to his wife's post by writing, "#cougar." Of course, for those who are aware of the couple's playful dynamic with each other, the comment didn't catch them off guard (for reference, Consuelos' comment ties back to the fact that Ripa is older than him by a few months). In response to his comment, one user questioned, "@instasuelos dude!!!! What did you name your horse???" Ripa then addressed the question, and her husband's comment, directly, by answering, "I think the horse's name is cougar [wink emoji]."

Ripa recently got to celebrate her husband's return to New York City in early December. For the past six months, Consuelos has been in Vancouver, Canada filming the next season of Riverdale. The couple had been forced to live separately during that time period, relying on FaceTime to interact with one another. Thanks to a break in their filming schedule, Consuelos was finally able to reunite with his family. On Instagram, Ripa posted a photo from the dinner that she held to welcome her husband back home. In the photo, Consuelos can be seen posing with the couple's three children — Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.