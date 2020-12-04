Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' New True Crime Series 'Nine Nights of Twisted Killers' Premiere Date Revealed

✖

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are keeping things creepy with a new true-crime series for Oxygen. The married couple's production banner, Milojo Productions, has a new show kicking off on the network just in time for the new year. Entertainment Tonight reported Friday as Oxygen revealed its Nine Nights of Twisted Killers, premiering Jan. 9 and running through Jan. 17.

The nine-night event, which contains the debuts of four new true-crime series, new episodes of returning franchises, and a two-hour special, leads up to the series premiere of Exhumed, the new series on which Ripa and Consuelos serve as executive producers. In each episode, Exhumed tackles a murder case "in which unearthing a victim's body is the vehicle in solving the twisted crime," according to Oxygen. "Viewers are provided with a 360-degree look at the exhumation from the emotional lens of a distraught family and the strategic perspective of the investigators assigned to the puzzling case."

Kicking off the Nine Nights are new episodes of Killer Siblings on Jan. 9, at 6 p.m., followed by back-to-back episodes of the new series Florida Man Murders. On Jan. 10 at 7 p.m., Florida Man Murders' two-night premiere continues with additional all-new episodes. On Jan. 13, two special episodes of Snapped: Inside the Episode will give behind-the-scenes looks at some of the most memorable investigations from the show, and on Jan. 15, the Season 2 premiere of An Unexpected Killer kicks off at 8 p.m., followed by the series premiere of new series Framed By the Killer.

On Jan. 16, a two-hour documentary about the life of the murderous Philadelphia pastor Gary Heidnik titled Monster Preacher will debut at 7 p.m. and is followed at 9 p.m. by the series premiere of One Deadly Mistake. Exhumed ends the run of shows with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, Jan. 17, starting at 7 p.m.

Ripa and Consuelos are partners in life and business but have had to spend months apart while Consuelos filmed Riverdale in a production bubble up in Vancouver, Canada. Meanwhile, Ripa has been back in New York City filming Live With Kelly and Ryan in her own studio bubble and has been unable to visit, even for Thanksgiving. Thursday, Ripa's co-host Ryan Seacrest revealed he was hosting solo so that Ripa could reunite with her husband. The anxious talk show host shared a photo of her decorated Christmas tree Wednesday with the caption, "Even though it’s 2020, she got dressed in her fancy red skirt and ready for the return of a certain someone......[kiss emoji]."