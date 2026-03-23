Kelly Osbourne and Fiancé Sid Wilson Split 7 Months After Getting Engaged at Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Concert

Kelly Osbourne reportedly split from fiancé Sid Wilson just seven months after the Slipknot artist popped the question at the final concert of her late father, Ozzy Osbourne.

The Daily Mail broke the breakup news on Monday, with insiders telling the outlet that The Osbournes star, 41, has been having a “difficult” time coping with the separation this month while also being there for the former couple’s 3-year-old son, Sidney.

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US DJ Sid Wilson and English TV personality Kelly Osbourne arrive for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026. (Photo by Etienne Laurent / AFP)

“Kelly and Sid have decided to call off their engagement,” the outlet’s source said. “Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father. The grieving process has been incredibly difficult, and she’s been doing everything she can to cope.”

The insider alleged that Kelly and Wilson, 49, had been “facing challenges in their relationship for some time” and that “things were not as they appeared” leading up to the split.

“They tried to make it work, particularly for the sake of their child, but ultimately decided that separating is the best path forward,” the source continued, emphasizing that despite everything Kelly has “endured” over the past year, she “remains sober and is now focusing on herself and her role as a mother moving ahead.”

News of the couple’s split comes eight months after Wilson proposed to Kelly at her Black Sabbath rocker father’s final concert in July 2025, popping the question backstage in front of her whole family. Ozzy died not long after, passing away that same month at the age of 76.

Kelly and Wilson were last photographed together at the Grammy Awards in February.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne attend Matt Mathews’ Celebration of Boujee On A Budget Tour with Live Nation at The Peppermint Club on November 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Live Nation)

In the months following the death of her father, Kelly has spoken out numerous times about her grief and its impact on her health. On Dec. 10, she took to Instagram to call out the “disgusting, horrible, mean, rude comments” she had been receiving about her recent weight loss, writing, “I’m just here to say, ‘What do you expect from me? What do you expect me to look like right now?’ The fact that I’m getting out of bed and facing my life and trying to be more than enough, I should be commended for that.”

Osbourne said that while people have said she looks “ill,” it’s because she “[is] ill right now.” She continued, “My life is completely flipped upside down. I don’t understand how people expect me to bounce back and look like everything is just fine in my life when it’s not.”