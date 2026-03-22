Kelly Osbourne’s Weight Loss Sparks Concerns

Kelly Osbourne’s latest weight loss transformation has left fans and loved ones alike stunned and concerned.

The former reality TV star was spotted with a noticeably smaller figure at the 2026 RIT Awards last month.

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Sources allegedly close to Osbourne revealed to TMZ that while Kelly’s close friend circle is worried, they understand the weight loss is tied to her grieving over the loss of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away last summer.

One of the sources told the media outlet that Kelly is aware of how she looks, but is unable to focus on her appearance. They noted that she is having trouble keeping a healthy weight.

Following the 2026 BRIT Awards, there was an uptick in critics’ body-shaming of Kelly on social media.

Proving she has no problem letting the world know her true thoughts, Kelly unleashed on the body shamers.

“Literally can’t believe how disgusting some human beings truly are! No one deserves this sort of abuse!” she stated alongside a screenshot of a social media user calling her “too thin and fragile.” They also compared her to a “dead body.”

Kelly further addressed other body-shaming remarks by pointing out, “This too shall pass, but like, holy f—.”

This isn’t the first time she’s called out the criticism. In late 2025, Kelly discussed the criticism she often receives from internet trolls.

“I’m just here to say, ‘What do you expect from me? What do you expect me to look like right now?’ she wrote. “The fact that I’m getting out of bed and facing my life and trying to be more than enough, I should be commended for that.”

Kelly then advised those writing the “sick comments” about her to “take a strong, hard look” at themselves. “Because those things you say about me is how you feel about yourself,” she declared. “For example, you say that I look ill. Well, I am ill right now. My life is completely flipped upside down. I don’t understand how people expect me to bounce back and look like everything is just fine in my life when it’s not.”