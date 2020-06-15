Kelly Clarkson Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring After Filing for Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

✖

Just a little more than a week after filing for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson was spotted without her wedding ring for the first time. On Friday, the American Idol alum was spotted taking a stroll in sunny Los Angeles, and while she was sure to grab some cool shades before heading out with the family dog, her wedding ring was notably absent from her ensemble. You can see photos by clicking here.

According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, who shared the images, Clarkson "is spending time in L.A. with her kids," 5-year-old daughter River Rose and 4-year-old son Remington Alexander, following the June 4 divorce filing. Said to be “doing okay,” she "has been low-key and mostly stayed at home." Clarkson, Blackstock, and their children had picked up their Nashville roots and headed to the City of Angels after Clarkson scored a deal for her syndicated talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, which films in L.A. Although Clarkson had said just last year that she and Blackstock were "really great partners in life" and Blackstock had gushed for the talk show host’s April birthday that he loves her "more than you'll ever know," their relationship had reportedly been bumpy in recent months.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, a source alleged that the couple had been facing a "challenging situation" and had been "making a conscious effort to work things out." However, when coronavirus lockdowns went into effect and the couple decided to quarantine in Montana, hoping that it "would help them work things out in their marriage," the "constant time together" strained their relationship further and made things "worse." The downtime reportedly allowed Clarkson "the time she needed to think about her life and her marriage" and led her to the realization that "she just needed to follow her heart." She eventually "realized divorce was her only option."

Clarkson began the divorce process a few weeks ago and officially filed divorce papers in Los Angeles on June 4, citing "irreconcilable differences" and listing the date of separation as "TBD." She has asked the court for joint legal and physical custody of their children, requested that the court terminate the ability to award spousal support to Blackstock, and has asked that their prenuptial agreement be upheld. She is also seeking to have her last name restored to Clarkson, as she had taken Blackstock's previous name following their nuptials.

Clarkson and Blackstock first met in 2006 and began dating in 2012 following Blackstock’s divorce from Melissa Ashworth. They tied the knot at Blackberry Farms in Tennessee in October of 2013. The following year, River was born, the couple welcoming their son, Remington, in April of 2016.