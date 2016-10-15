Kelly Clarkson Says People Thought She Was Gay Because She Wasn’t Married

Kelly Clarkson says “everyone thought I was gay because I wasn’t married.” https://t.co/ogBUmPWl3F pic.twitter.com/Peu9cHs26T — Us Weekly (@usweekly) October 15, 2016

Kelly Clarkson says she was judged in her twenties for not being married or having children.

Us Weekly reports that Clarkson opened up at a luncheon for Good Housekeeping saying, “I’m from a small town in the South,” the 34-year-old singer said. “Everyone thought I was gay ’cause I wasn’t married with kids already! And I was like, ‘That’s kind of insulting to the gay community!’ But, especially in this day and age, I had a very high bar.”

Obviously the bar was met in 2013 when she married music manager, Brandon Blackstock, after two years of dating. The couple now has two children together, River Rose, 2, and Remington, 6 months. Blackstock has two children from a previous marriage as well.

Clarkson explains that she thinks the key is to get married later in life because your twenties are for figuring things out in life. “I have an awesome life, and I can hold this down on my own. I learned that from my mother. She depended a lot, financially, on a man. I don’t depend on him, and he doesn’t depend on me. We made our own way in our own right, and I think that’s what really helps too.”