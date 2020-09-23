Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Hopes to Keep Divorce From Brandon Blackstock 'Amicable'

✖

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock announced their split back in June. The couple share two children, 5-year-old daughter River and 4-year-old son Remington. According to a new report from Entertainment Tonight, Clarkson is reportedly trying to make sure that her Divorce from Blackstock is an "amicable" one.

Clarkson reportedly does not want there to be any drama amidst these divorce proceedings. A source told the publication that she is "hoping her and her ex can have an amicable split and move forward with a positive experience as co-parents." While this is, understandably, a challenging time for Clarkson, she is said to be focusing on work right now, notably as her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, premiered on Monday. During the premiere episode of the second season, the former American Idol winner opened up about her split from her husband, telling the audience that she and Blackstock are committed to putting their children first.

"Divorce is never easy. We're both from divorced families, so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts," she said. "I'm usually very open and I usually talk about everything, but in this case, I will talk a little bit here and there about how it affects me personally, but probably won't go too far into it because I'm a mama bear and my kids come first." As previously mentioned, Clarkson originally filed for divorce back in June. Because her filing came in the middle of an international pandemic, the singer was able to have a good amount of downtime during which she took the time "she needed to think about her life and marriage."

She eventually realized that "she just needed to follow her heart and finally realized divorce was her only option." Clarkson reportedly began the divorce process a few weeks before she officially filed, as a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Kelly and Brandon haven't cut each other off; they are still talking to one another. They are both heartbroken, but their plan is to put the kids first," the source added. "Their focus is on co-parenting and moving forward, as this is the last place they ever thought they would be. They both understand divorce is never easy for children, but Kelly and Brandon are great parents. It'll just take time."