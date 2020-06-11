Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Stunned After She Files for Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

American Idol winner and daytime talk show host, Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock after almost seven years of marriage, and fans are stunned. According to The Blast, Clarkson filed the legal paperwork on June 4, in Los Angeles, California. ET has also since confirmed the news. Notably, the couple recently put their L.A. home on the market to sell, fresh off of a March listing for their Tennessee home.

Clarkson and Blackstock have been married for almost seven years. They wed in 2013, and share two children: 5-year-old daughter River Rose, and 4-year-old son Remington Alexander. Additionally, Blackstock has two children from a previous relationship: 13-year-old Seth and 18-year-old Savannah. The divorce filing has come as a huge shock to fans, as there do not appear to have been any indicators that the couple's romance was on the rocks. Scroll down to see what shocked fans are saying on Twitter.