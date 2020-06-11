Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Stunned After She Files for Divorce From Brandon Blackstock
American Idol winner and daytime talk show host, Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock after almost seven years of marriage, and fans are stunned. According to The Blast, Clarkson filed the legal paperwork on June 4, in Los Angeles, California. ET has also since confirmed the news. Notably, the couple recently put their L.A. home on the market to sell, fresh off of a March listing for their Tennessee home.
Clarkson and Blackstock have been married for almost seven years. They wed in 2013, and share two children: 5-year-old daughter River Rose, and 4-year-old son Remington Alexander. Additionally, Blackstock has two children from a previous relationship: 13-year-old Seth and 18-year-old Savannah. The divorce filing has come as a huge shock to fans, as there do not appear to have been any indicators that the couple's romance was on the rocks. Scroll down to see what shocked fans are saying on Twitter.
Oh no 😢guess this marriage is one of the first victims of quarantine https://t.co/gz1ieceJOi— Tigerney🐯 (@Tigerney13) June 11, 2020
prevnext
Kelly Clarkson did not just file for divorce?!?!— LoveisPossibleAndie❤ (@AndieJaneSands) June 11, 2020
Damnnnnn. Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce?? Noooo pic.twitter.com/EcgIFoWWfL— DEE DEE H. (@deedee42066) June 11, 2020
prevnext
OMGGGGGG https://t.co/rK4n5M613N— 🌫 (@venicetinch) June 11, 2020
@kellyclarkson Sending you some love today frm Virginia. I've been following your career from the beginning b/c you're that phenomenal, but to discover over the yrs how relateable & genuine you are is special. You're gonna be just fine. You got this, &your babies will be, too.xo— Robin (@Mi3Jules_xo) June 11, 2020
prevnext
kelly clarkson filed for divorce ??? what even is this year— Cait 🤠🍍 | 🌈❤🌈 (@lifeinIight) June 11, 2020
Did Kelly really just file for divorce from Brandon? I hope not. @kellyclarkson— Julie Olwick (@JulieOlwick) June 11, 2020
prevnext
@kellyclarkson tell me it’s not true!!!! The big D?? And I don’t mean Dallas!!!! 😢 #Bullshit— Jonathan James Sparks (@TheonlyJJames) June 11, 2020
im actually bummed that kelly clarkson and her husband are getting divorced- i met her once and she was fucking lovely— fka astro (@palaubah) June 11, 2020
prevnext
I am more upset about Kelly Clarkson getting a divorce than I thought I’d be— Lucy on the Ground (@lucyontheg) June 11, 2020
This can't be true!!!!! No!!!!!— Christa Bailey (@CraziChrista) June 11, 2020
prevnext
I literally just thought the same thing ! 😭— Crissi (@GlamGirl_Crissi) June 11, 2020
This is NOT the 2020 I ordered, waiter! pic.twitter.com/KlkhsEewwW— rea (@bbygalrea) June 11, 2020
prev
Right!😣— #BlackLivesMatter 🇨🇦 (@TheRealMoranga) June 11, 2020