Kelly Clarkson: All the Best Photos From Her Blended Family With Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson loves showing off her family on social media and the red carpet — one of the many reasons we adore the singer. But after the "Breakaway" songstress filed for divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock, after nearly seven years of dating, fans are stunned. The two married in Tennessee in October 2013 after two years of dating, bringing their families together with their union. Blackstock already shared two children, Savannah and Seth, with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.
Clarkson and Blackstock welcomed daughter River Rose on June 12, 2014, and son Remington Alexander, who was born April 12, 2016, and Clarkson went on to share picture-perfect updates of the adorable family throughout the years. Even though Clarkson's marriage is through, fans can't help but reminisce on the family's good times. Scroll through for adorable moments from Clarkson and Blackstock's blended brood.
Movie Premieres
In April 2019, Clarkson brought her family with her to the premiere of UglyDolls, with all six of them posing for photos on the red carpet. The American Idol alum spoke with Redbook in 2016 about her mom guilt back in 2016.
"If you're a mom, you want to be with your kid every day," Clarkson said at the time. "You don’t want to miss a moment, you want her to need you and want you and not want somebody else. But I think it's really important not only for my little girl and our 15-year-old girl and our boys to see that a woman is capable of kicking ass while also being a kickass mom. I'm not gonna BS you, that's hard."
The singer added: "There are days where I cry and I'm like, 'I don't know if I can handle all this!' or get it all done. But at the end of the day, 99 percent of the time, it's awesome and it's worth it, and that's what I say to myself."
On the Road
Clarkson posted a sweet photo in September 2018 with River, Remington and their dog, Henry, while on a drive. "My travel buddies for the day," she wrote on the sweet photo, as first reported by Us Weekly.
Hold on Tight
Clarkson shared a sweet snap with her two little ones, leaving the photo without a caption and letting their smiles as they went on a boat ride together do all the talking.
Bonding Time
"My baby girls (sic) first performance and she NAILED IT!!!" Clarkson posted alongside a May 2018 photo. "#DiscoDiva."
Visiting at Work
Love when the kids come see me on set! #TheVoiceS15— Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) November 14, 2018
Clarkson has a lot of fun on The set of The Voice, but she celebrated the special occasion of her younger kids visiting her at work with a photo. "Love when the kids come see me on set! #TheVoiceS15," she wrote alongside the photo from November 2018.
Siblings
"Nothing more adorable than a big brother reading to his little sister," the singer captioned an Instagram photo of Seth and River.
Father-Daughter Time
Blackstock and his little girl enjoyed some father-daughter bonding time when they went to a Nashville Predators game together, with Clarkson posting a photo from the stands. "#GoPREDS," she captioned the post.
Babies
"They're all mine," Clarkson captioned a December 2016 photo of her husband and their two children cuddled up together.
Cuddle Time
"Trying to take a nap before the iHeart Radio Awards ....haha didn't work," the author wrote on Instagram after husband and baby disrupted her.
Mommy's Little Girl
"River is visiting me on the set of my new music video shoot for Wrapped In Red!" Clarkson wrote in October 2014 alongside a close-up shot of herself and her adorably baby girl.