Keke Palmer Slams Charlie Puth Over Twitter Drama, Bella Thorne Speaks out

(Photo: Twitter / @iheartradio)

Keke Palmer is not too happy with Charlie Puth right now after the drama with Bella Thorne.

Earlier this week, the “See You Again” singer called out Thorne on Twitter, assuming she was still dating her ex-boyfriend Tyler Posey.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I can’t believe what I’m reading,” he wrote in a cryptic message.

Puth continued on with a string of tweets saying he had no idea Thorne was still seeing Tyler.

However, Scream Queens actress Keke Palmer decided to lay down some fact to help clear the air.

Why couldn’t you have just texted @bellathorne in private if you were confused? The interview is dated. So sorry Bella, ignore 😘 https://t.co/XWPD8sY7hT — 👑 K e k e 👑 (@KekePalmer) December 22, 2016

“Why couldn’t you have just texted @bellathorne in private if you were confused? The interview is dated. So sorry Bella, ignore,” she said.

Thorne retweeted the post along with her own thread of messages to clear the air.

“Charlie and I were hanging out..he saw an old interview and got butthurt but instead of texting me and asking about it he put it on Twitter,” The Duff star wrote.

“Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends. That article was written forever ago,” Thorne continued.

The interview in question is one from Paper Magazine where Thorne talked about the time she and Posey started dating.

“When [Posey and I] first started dating, paparazzi got a photo of us kissing outside and it sucked that people got that photo because we really didn’t want it out at that time,” the actress revealed. “We were obviously dating and hanging out, but it just wasn’t necessary to put that in front of everyone’s face, you know? That one sucked,” she said.

Thorne and Puth reportedly had been seeing each other for a couple weeks after hanging out on Miami Beach and later attending the Jingle Ball concert together.

Related:

Taylor Lautner Caught Kissing ‘Scream Queens’ Costar Billie Lourd

Bella Thorne Receives Outpouring of Support After Coming Out as Bisexual

Singer Charlie Puth‘s Breakup With Disney Channel Girlfriend Bella Thorne Just Blew up in a Big Way