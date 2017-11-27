Keith Urban Buys Nicole Kidman a $40 Million NYC Mansion for Broadway Career

Nicole Kidman won’t have to worry about staying in a hotel whenever she makes her return to Broadway. That’s because her husband, country music star Keith Urban, bought a $40 million Manhattan mansion for her.

Sources told Australia’s Women’s Day that Urban spent $40 million on the mansion that was once owned by Michael Jackson. The Upper East Side home has seven bedrooms, so there’s plenty of room for their three young daughters and Kidman’s son with ex-husband Tom Cruise, Connor.

“Nicole is keen to do Broadway shows and get into making TV programs and New York is a much better place for them to be than Nashville,” a source told Women’s Day.

According to the Modlin Group, the six-story home was built in 1898. It has plenty of floor space, with 12,745 square feet crammed into a 25-feet by 107.6-feet lot.

“This iconic home boasts 16 rooms with a grand parlor floor encompassing a formal dining room, oversized living room with south west exposures and garden views, and a butler’s serving area for entertaining, 7 gracious bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 2 powder rooms, 1 staff room and 1 staff bathroom,” the Modlin Group’s listing reads.

The 50-year-old Kidman, who is coming off her Emmy-winning performance in HBO‘s Big Little Lies, has rarely worked on the stage. According to Broadway World, she hasn’t appeared on Broadway since the 1998 production of The Blue Room.

In 2015, she starred in Photograph 51 in London, which was a smash hit and earned her the Evening Standard Award for Best Actress. There were rumors that she would star in the play on Broadway, but The Daily Mail reported in January that she has decided against it to be with her daughters.

Kidman starred as Rosalind Franklin, the female researcher who helped make breakthroughs in DNA research, in Photograph 51. The play was written by Anna Ziegler.

“I wanted to do Photograph 51 on Broadway, that was the plan,” Kidman said in January. “But then I put the plan to my girls and they said nope!’”