Katy Perry Planned a Surprise 40th Birthday Party for Boyfriend Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry managed to surprise Orlando Bloom for his 40th birthday!

The singer threw her boyfriend a surprise birthday party this weekend in Palm Springs, E! News reports. A video posted on Perry’s Instagram story shows the birthday boy blowing out candles on a huge “Happy Birthday Lando” cake surrounded by his family and friends.

Perry also surprised Bloom with the arrival of his mom! She greeted her son with a big hug and the actor shared a sweet photo of the moment on Instagram, writing, “best gift ever surprise visit from me mum.”

best gift ever surprise visit from me mum 🎈 A photo posted by orlandobloom (@orlandobloom) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

Guests wore sweatsuits with Bloom’s face all over them to the party and he even wore one as well.

Seems like the “Fireworks” singer really out did herself for this party!

