Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Share a Kiss on Italian Getaway

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are having a blast during their Italian getaway. The couple has been vacationing in the country with their daughter, Daisy, and Bloom's son, Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. Perry and Bloom have even shared numerous photos from their vacation, and they showcase just how sweet their bond is.

According to PEOPLE, Perry and Bloom were spotted in Venice on Sunday with their family. A source explained that the whole family has been enjoying some much-needed relaxation in Italy, as they said, "Orlando and Katy arrived in Venice on Sunday. [Daughter] Daisy and [Bloom's son] Flynn are with them and also other family members. They toured the city on a gondola and enjoyed spritz." The insider added, "The weather has been perfect. They very much seem to enjoy the city." Based on the photos that Bloom and Perry have shared from their excursion, it seems like they are, indeed, enjoying their time in Venice.

Bloom shared a slew of photos from their family vacation. In the slideshow, the actor and the American Idol judge can be seen posing for a selfie in the city. Additionally, the Pirates of the Caribbean star shared a look at the pair's romantic gondola ride. Not only did he post a short clip of the ride, but he also posted a photo of the two sharing a kiss under a bridge. In his caption for the post, he noted that it was "good luck" to share a kiss under the bridge.

As for Perry, she also shared a number of snaps from their trip, including one in which she posed in a lovely yellow dress. The singer's photo carousel is full of gems, as she also, hilariously enough, included a photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kissing ("Bennifer" reunited earlier this year and were spotted sharing a kiss at Nobu in Malibu on Sunday night). She also included a photo of Bloom taking a moment to rest in their hotel room.

Perry and Bloom have been together for some time now. They announced their engagement in February 2019. But, due to a couple of different issues (one of which being the COVID-19 pandemic), they have been forced to delay their nuptials. Although, it was rumored that the pair may have gotten married earlier this year (neither Perry nor Bloom has confirmed that they got married). The two welcomed their first child together, Daisy, in August 2020.