Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Share an Infinity Kiss to Ring in 4th of July

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom celebrated more than just the United States this Fourth of July weekend. As the couple continues to enjoy their Turkey getaway, the "Unconditionally" singer, 36, took to social media over the weekend to show off their affection for one another in a poolside kiss photo celebrating their love.

In the Instagram post, which Perry adoringly captioned "infinity & beyond," the singer shared two adorable snaps showing she and Bloom doting on one another. In the first photo, the two could be seen sharing a kiss as they stood at the edge of an infinity pool at the Six Senses Kaplankaya resort. The second photo showed the engaged couple in the same locale, though this time they embraced with their arms around each other as they smiled for the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

The celebration of their love comes as the couple prepares to mark a milestone: the first birthday of their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. The couple welcomed Daisy, their first child together, in August 2020. The couple shared news of their bundle of joy on Aug. 27 with a post initially shared via UNICEF, writing that they were "floating with love and wonder" after their daughter's "safe and healthy arrival," adding that they had a "peaceful" birthing experience. Along with Daisy, Bloom is also dad to 10-year-old son Flynn Christopher, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr, whom he divorced in 2013.

Just last month, Perry doted on Bloom's parenting in a moving Father's Day post, in which she called the actor "the healer of my heart and the giver of my greatest gift," adding, "I love you WHOLE world." The post included a video that appeared to be shot just before little Daisy’s birth, with Bloom seen sitting in a hospital room in protective gear as he plays calming music from a speaker.

The "Waking Up in Vegas" singer and Lord of the Rings actor first were romantically linked in 2016. Following a brief split, they rekindled their romance in 2018. The happy couple was initially engaged in February 2019 and had plans to marry in December of that year, but pushed back the ceremony twice, first due to venue issues and then because of the coronavirus pandemic. Amid the delays, some fans speculated that the pair secretly tied the knot earlier this year, though neither Perry nor Bloom have commented on the rumors.