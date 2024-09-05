Katy Perry Opens up About Her Year-Long Split From Orlando Bloom: 'I Would Be Dead Without It'

Katy Perry has recently discussed the ups and downs of her relationship with Orlando Bloom, revealing how their year-long separation in 2017 ultimately strengthened their bond. In a conversation on the Sept. 4 episode of the Call Her Daddy With Alex Cooper podcast, Perry offered unprecedented insights into the couple's romantic story, which began at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016.

The "Firework" singer, now 39, admitted that their initial connection was far from perfect. "We weren't really in it from day one," Perry confessed. She commented on their contrasting emotional states at the time, explaining, "He was because he had just done a huge time of celibacy and he had set intentions. I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was like, I can't do this anymore. I need to swim in a different pond, but I had to do a lot real work."

The couple's differences became even more apparent when Bloom, now 47, attended The Hoffman Process in 2017. This week-long retreat, focusing on rewiring negative thought patterns and behaviors, marked a turning point in their relationship. Perry recounted, "He went there, and he wasn't playing that cat-mouse game anymore. And I was like, 'This is boring. I'm moving on.' I was so used to this push-pull. Because once you have it. I was playing games."

This realization led to what Perry described as a "really tough year" apart. However, the separation proved to be a catalyst for personal growth. Towards the end of their time apart, Perry decided to attend the Hoffman retreat herself, an experience she credits with transforming her life.

"I would be dead without it," Perry stated. "I would not be on this planet without that process and meditation. Because the noise got so large." The singer revealed that the retreat helped her reconnect with her authentic self, especially in the wake of her 2017 album Witness and the subsequent turning point in her career.

"When Witness came out and things started to shift, and I thought I really loved myself. I thought I really had that center, but actually that core was created from outside validation," Perry reflected. "It just helped me rewire what I think about myself, and it helped me connect my head to my heart."

The retreat not only facilitated Perry's personal growth but also equipped her with the tools necessary for a deeper connection with Bloom. "We spoke the same language," she said, explaining how their shared experience at Hoffman allowed them to understand each other more fully.

Perry herself initiated their reunion. "I was doing a show that was close to where he was on vacation, and I was like, 'I'll pop over!'" she recounted. This spontaneous decision marked the beginning of their rekindled romance.

Since reuniting, Perry and Bloom have made significant strides in their relationship. They got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their daughter, Daisy, in 2020. Perry attributes their enduring bond to their commitment to personal and collective growth.

"We want to evolve that's I think why we're in our relationship is to become better humans so we can raise this beautiful human being," Perry explained. She emphasized their dedication to continuous improvement, stating, "It's been different layers. The more we do the work, the more we find the next level."

The couple's journey hasn't been without its challenges. Perry shared a particularly difficult period in 2018, saying, "I showed him the worst of me. I was like, 'Here's the next test. I'm gonna show you the craziest b--ch you've ever seen,' and he was like, 'I'm not shook.' And I was like, 'You're my baby daddy.' If you're not shook by this, then we're going the distance."

Perry also highlighted Bloom's unwavering support during her toughest moments. "We all have our strengths and then our opportunities for growth. But one of his strengths [is] when I crumble, he can step in and be that anchor," she shared. This balance has been crucial for Perry, who describes herself as typically "alpha" and resistant to accepting help.

As they continue to navigate their relationship, Perry said she and Bloom regularly attend couple's therapy and strive to evolve together. The pop star summarized their approach: "Sometimes we get stuck, and we're like, 'OK, let's go in to do the work and this is going to be annoying, and I don't want to do it. We don't have the time. I'm tired.' But we're gonna do it. And we find the next level. That's why we're continuing in the relationship."