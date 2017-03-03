Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Announce Break up in Most Bizarre Way

(Photo: Twitter / @UsWeekly)

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have split!

The couple has parted ways after dating for a little over a year.

Both of the star’s reps released a statement to PEOPLE that reads, “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

Perry and Bloom were photographed together at the Vanity Fair‘s Oscars after-party on Sunday after weeks apart.

They posed for photos, but other than that they didn’t spend much time together.

The pair began dating back in January 2016 and speculations of an engagement started late last year. A source told PEOPLE that Bloom always gushed about Katy and wanted to settle down with her.

We wonder where things went wrong. Here’s to hoping they reconcile soon!

