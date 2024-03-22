Kathy Griffin Can't Find Her Husband to Serve Him Divorce Papers

Kathy Griffin cannot serve divorce papers on her estranged husband. In December 2023, Griffin, 63, filed for divorce from Randy Bick, 46, citing irreconcilable differences. At her request, Bick had left the couple's shared home, and since then, Griffin has been attempting to deliver the divorce papers to him unsuccessfully, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

According to the status conference brief filed on Tuesday, March 19, Griffin hired a private investigator to locate Bick, but "this has been unsuccessful." "[Griffin] will make further attempts to locate [Bick] and will now take steps to enter his default," the documents continued.

Griffin requested in her divorce filings that the court end spousal support payments for both parties and enforce the prenuptial agreement the couple signed in December 2019 as part of the divorce proceedings.

A food and wine festival had reportedly led the comedian to meet Bick in 2011, and she began dating him soon after meeting him at the event. The pair briefly separated in 2018.

"God help me, but I'm gonna be one of those people who announces a break up," Griffin posted on X at the time, per Us Weekly. "After 7 years, Randy and I have decided to part ways. It's not acrimonious and I will always adore him."

The couple got back together in 2019, and on January 1, 2020, they were married at Griffin's home in a ceremony officiated by Lily Tomlin. Tomlin joked during the ceremony that what was "supposed to be a shallow, toot-it-and-boot-it one-night stand" between Griffin and Bick had "grown and flourished to something far more meaningful." "They stayed together. Then they couldn't stay away from one another," Tomlin quipped in a clip Griffin shared online.

As Griffin explained at the time, it was a wedding that was not traditional in any way. "Randy and I are doing sort of toy rings for the ceremony because neither one of us like wearing rings ever. So we will never wear rings," she told People. "Deal with it."

Griffin's marriage to Bick is her second. She was married to Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006, but that marriage ended after she accused him of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from her private bank accounts, an incident Griffin recounted in the stand-up act that followed.

In 2011, when Griffin and Bick began dating, Griffin did not expect to be in a relationship for a long time. "I thought he was just a man-whore, if you will," she confessed in a 2016 interview with People. "So yeah, we've been together five years now, and we have a great time, and he's very sweet and very mellow. He's like a regular guy, you know, he's like a real guy. He's not like a Hollywood guy."