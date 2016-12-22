Kathie Lee Gifford Opens up About Handling the Holidays After Frank Gifford’s Death

(Photo: Womanista)

This year will be the second holiday season Kathie Lee Gifford will celebrate without her late husband, Frank Gifford, who passed away in August 2015.

The Today host told E! News her family, including her children Cassidy and Cody Gifford, will continue to celebrate the holiday season just like they did when her husband was still living.

“We just do the same old thing and just lift up many toasts to him,” she shared on Tuesday night.

She continued, “We know he’s with us. We know where he is, and we know who he’s with, and we know we’re going to be with him someday soon. Maybe not this weekend, but soon enough!”

Kathie revealed her family’s holiday plans, saying, “We always go to our place in the Keys [Islands]. Just to get relaxation. We love the Keys, it’s just so relaxed.”