Chris Pratt Throws Fans for a Loop With Voting PSA About the People's Choice Awards
Chris Pratt is encouraging his fans to vote, though not for what everyone may think. Although the 2020 presidential election has been the topic of conversation for months now, and a growing number of celebrities have taken to social media to urge their followers to head to the polls, the Guardians of the Galaxy star has been unceremoniously dubbed the "worst Chris" after he took to social media to make a joke about voting.
In an Instagram post over the weekend, the actor asked fans to cast their ballots for his Pixar movie Onward at this year's People's Choice Awards while seemingly taking a dog at all of those other celebs. In the post, Pratt wrote, "with all that’s going on in the world it is more important than ever that you vote. Just ask any celebrity. They will tell you. Every day. Several times a day. To vote." Pratt went on to quip that he will "tell you EXACTLY who to vote for" before going on to plug Onward.
"The upcoming 2020 People's Choice Awards is the most consequential vote in the history of mankind times a million infinity," Pratt continued. "Vote for [Onward] for family movie of the year. Or else. You WILL die. No hyperbole. Click the link in my bio. Let your voice be heard."
Likely meant to be a lighthearted caption, the post not only confused some fans, but also sparked outrage, with many stating that the post was "insensitive" given the current election cycle. Scroll down to see how people are reacting.
chris pratt is the worst pic.twitter.com/yoOzs2kGUE— jay (@jackieburkhartu) October 2, 2020
I’m not really sure it’s funny to tell people to vote for your animated movie while the world is how it is. Comes off as privileged and totally tone deaf.— savehorror (@savehorror) October 2, 2020
This kinda missed the mark for me. I get the humor side of it, but probably not the right climate to make voting seem ridiculous. But good luck with that people’s choice award.— Derek Molnar (@lakermolnar) October 5, 2020
Its the tone deaf for me— G (@scruffymcgee16) October 4, 2020
This is why you're the worst Chris. https://t.co/2dtmdHQaJY— Vince Underwood (@VinceUnderwood) October 6, 2020
Privileged and tone deaf. https://t.co/aiwUM8EUmr— allison. (@AlliApplebum) October 5, 2020
Bad form. Super disappointed.— 📚jenn (@jenreadsfiction) October 6, 2020
Swing and a miss, friend.
Don't worry, you'll get'em next time.— Big Fat Ugly Baby Eating Obrian (@BonkSlashmaker) October 5, 2020
Piece of work! Voting is important. You sound like 1 of those idiots who say celebs shouldn't talk about politics as soon as they speak up for human right issues. If non famous folks like me can voice our opinions why can't famous ppl? especially when speaking up for good. https://t.co/r9BWTlAb7G— MB (@S_M_MMB) October 6, 2020
Guys please register to vote https://t.co/VczdeBG841— Narancia is AAAAAAAAAAAAAA (@MrLongshotCPR) October 3, 2020
I see what you did there sir.— DH (@XFactorAI3) October 6, 2020
Well played. Unfortunately it went over too many peoples heads....their reflexes weren't fast enough to catch it.
That is hilarious! There is hope that humor might return.— Rob (@Rob10701132) October 5, 2020
dude you cant do this here— canım öyle istiyo (@kimeneymisyav) October 2, 2020
Love that you can help remind people that one election, and politics are not the only things that are important in life. The world moves on with a million crisis and tragedies daily. Thank you for the laughs. Looking forward to the movie. God bless you.— Earl Tower (@ErlTyriss) October 4, 2020