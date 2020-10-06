Chris Pratt Throws Fans for a Loop With Voting PSA About the People's Choice Awards

Chris Pratt is encouraging his fans to vote, though not for what everyone may think. Although the 2020 presidential election has been the topic of conversation for months now, and a growing number of celebrities have taken to social media to urge their followers to head to the polls, the Guardians of the Galaxy star has been unceremoniously dubbed the "worst Chris" after he took to social media to make a joke about voting.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, the actor asked fans to cast their ballots for his Pixar movie Onward at this year's People's Choice Awards while seemingly taking a dog at all of those other celebs. In the post, Pratt wrote, "with all that’s going on in the world it is more important than ever that you vote. Just ask any celebrity. They will tell you. Every day. Several times a day. To vote." Pratt went on to quip that he will "tell you EXACTLY who to vote for" before going on to plug Onward.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Oct 2, 2020 at 4:15am PDT

"The upcoming 2020 People's Choice Awards is the most consequential vote in the history of mankind times a million infinity," Pratt continued. "Vote for [Onward] for family movie of the year. Or else. You WILL die. No hyperbole. Click the link in my bio. Let your voice be heard."

Likely meant to be a lighthearted caption, the post not only confused some fans, but also sparked outrage, with many stating that the post was "insensitive" given the current election cycle. Scroll down to see how people are reacting.