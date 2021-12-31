Katharine McPhee Fires Back After Husband David Foster’s Baby Comment Irks Social Media

Smash star Katharine McPhee, 37, is setting the record straight. Earlier this week, her husband, music producer David Foster, 71, shared a photo on Instagram of McPhee in a bikini and captioned the photo “What baby!” This was a reference to the fact that McPhee gave birth to their first child, a son named Rennie David Foster, in February and bounced back to her pre-baby body in less than a year.

However, people on social media were quick to call out the problematic nature of Foster’s post, particularly on the pressure put on women to lose weight quickly after giving birth. McPhee took umbrage at the criticism lobbed at her husband and shared a swimsuit photo of her own on Instagram while telling critics to “get a life.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ok the press around my husband’s photo he posted of me is so dumb… so I hope this photo helps lol,” McPhee wrote. “I’m sorry but we are not sorry. And for all of you who can’t deal with it maybe this helps. I’ve struggled with weight my whole 20s and 30. I’ve gone up and down 10 times over. Does that make you feel better? There is nothing wrong with that -most people do.”

McPhee also got candid about her weight loss process and her history with eating disorders. “I lost this baby weight without dieting. Zero. Diets are the worst and I’ve had zero pressure from anyone,” McPhee claimed. “I’ve let my body do its thing and found a great workout. That’s it. And guess what? I’ll probably gain weight again at some point too. Who cares?”

While she got candid about her weight, she also called people out for overstepping boundaries and weighing in on the situation. “BUT people freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously get a life… Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on,” McPhee concluded. “Maybe you should have more of an attitude of like, let’s say… “oh that’s nice he thinks his wife is hot.” I cannot with this overly sensitive society right now. But as Taylor Swift said haters gonna hate.”

News that McPhee and Foster were expecting broke in October 2020, just one year after the two tied the knot. McPhee was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016, while Foster has had four previous wives — B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017. Foster is also dad to daughters Allison, 50, Amy, 47, Sara, 40, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34.