Katharine McPhee Posts Adorable First Photo of Baby Son

Katharine McPhee gave birth to her first child with husband David Foster on February 26, and McPhee's publicist "happily confirmed that they welcomed a baby boy." The couple has been keeping it low-key ever since, but McPhee shared an adorable picture of herself and her newborn on her Instagram story on Saturday. "I love being a mommy!" she wrote.

The sunkissed photo featured the mother and son out on a walk, with the baby resting angelically in a baby carrier. McPhee has been posting photos of her pregnancy on her Instagram account since she publicly unveiled her bump in December with a photo of herself in an oversized blue coat, which in hindsight may have been a clue to the baby's gender.

She also posted a pregnancy meme of herself captioned "Instagram vs Reality," where she posted glamorous shots from a professional photo spread alongside more realistic photos of herself masked up and running errands in sweats. This was the 36-year-old's first pregnancy and despite the 35 year age gap with her 71-year-old husband, children were always in their plan. "Katharine and David discussed having kids early on and were on the same page," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

The couple has been married since June 28, 2019. "A year ago today I married the love of my life," McPhee wrote on their first anniversary. "Thank you for always loving me and inspiring me in all aspects of my life. I love you. Here’s to the future."

It's been a big year for McPhee so far on both personal and professional fronts. The American Idol alum is headlining the new Netflix sitcom Country Comfort, as Bailey, an aspiring singer who takes a job as a nanny for a cowboy (played by Eddie Cibrian) who has five children. "As Bailey navigates the family dynamics and becomes a mother figure to the kids, she finds the band she's been missing — and may find her way back on the road to stardom," the show's description reads. Motherhood just seems to be in the cards for McPhee lately. This new show will also give McPhee the chance to show off the pipes that first made her famous as well. Look for it on Netflix on March 19.