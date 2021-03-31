Katharine McPhee Rocks a Bikini 5 Weeks After Giving Birth in New Photo: 'Loving My Curves'

✖

Katharine McPhee is embracing her curves and looking fabulous five weeks after giving birth to son Rennie with husband David Foster. Rocking a brown bikini and gold earrings, the American Idol alum celebrated how her body has changed since becoming a mother. "Loving my curves because my baby gave them to me," the new mom, 37, captioned the shot.

McPhee revealed on the TODAY show earlier this month that she and the Grammy-winner, 71, had named their first child together Rennie David Foster, joking with Jess Cagle later that day that her husband was "annoyed" that she had gone public with it. "I said, 'What was I supposed to say? Nothing like, I'm sorry, we're not sharing the name,'" McPhee said on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. "Cause we don't want to be like that pretentious over the name, but it's the only kind of thing you can hold on to that feels private, that you can kind of keep."

McPhee added that when she got the question from TODAY's Hoda Kotb, however, she didn't want to not answer, joking that "you can't say no to Hoda." Now that the news is public, McPhee said she was just hoping Foster "won't be too mad" she spilled the beans. "It's not like we're the only people who've named our child something, but we wanted to keep it as private as long as we could," she said. "I'm in trouble, but hopefully my husband won't be too mad."

McPhee shared that she and Foster chose their son's name just two hours before he was born when they learned it was a family name from a relative of the "Who's Gonna Love You Tonight" artist. "It sort of took my breath away. I was waiting for something like that, and I just didn’t think it would happen," she shared. "We were going to name him something totally different, which was a great name, but not something that meant something."

News that McPhee and Foster were expecting broke in October 2020, just one year after the two tied the knot. McPhee was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016, while Foster has had four previous wives — B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017. Foster is also dad to daughters Allison, 50, Amy, 47, Sara, 40, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34.