Katey Sagal and Kurt Sutter’s Next Project Revealed

Katey Sagal and Kurt Sutter have locked down their next project.

Deadline reports that the power couple will be working on the limited-run choral concert Khorus Harmonia.

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Conceived and led by Sagal, with a book and staging by Sutter, Khorus Harmonia performances will be held at Hollywood’s Hudson Theatres from April 22 through May 2 for 10 performances total, with an April 21 preview. Choral arrangement and direction is being done by Steven Argila, with both Sagal and Sutter producing the show. All proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit The Coalition for Human Immigrant Rights and the Wounded Warrior Project. Tickets can be purchased now on the Hudson Theatres website.

(Photo by Tibrina Hobson/WireImage)

Sagal said the work is about “music and feels, in 66 minutes. Music and singing centers me,” she shared. “Makes me feel whole in broken times.” The Married… with Children star added about Sutter, “Kurt loves challenging the artistic boundaries of any medium. We both crave the connection of community. That’s why we are doing this.”

Khorus Harmonia marks the latest collaboration between Sagal and Sutter, who tied the knot in 2004. Their most notable project together is the FX crime drama Sons of Anarchy. Sutter created the series, which ran from 2008 to 2014, while Sagal starred as Gemma Teller Morrow on all seven seasons. She won a Golden Globe for the role. Since 2024, they’ve been hosting the PIE podcast, on which they discuss their life, careers, and the entertainment industry. Additionally, Sagal starred in Sutter’s short-lived FX historical fiction drama The Bastard Executioner in 2015.

(Photo by Barry King/Getty Images)

Both Sagal and Sutter have been busy as of late. Sagal most recently appeared in the second season of Netflix’s One Piece as Dr. Kureha, as well as in an episode of NBC’s freshman comedy Stumble. Upcoming, she’s starring in an untitled NBC pilot with Jane Lynch from Kari Lizer. As for Sutter, he’s teaming up with Jason Momoa for a new Apple TV series, and he created the short-lived Netflix series The Abandons, which premiered last year. However, Sutter departed the project toward the end of production due to creative differences. Sagal also appeared in two episodes of the series.

There will only be 10 performances of Khorus Harmonia, so fans will want to get their tickets as soon as they can because this will be the only chance to catch it. Khorus Harmonia opens at Hollywood’s Hudson Theatres on April 22 and will run through May 2.