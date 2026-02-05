Katey Sagal Has a New TV Show in the Works

Katey Sagal is working on a new TV show.

Deadline reports that The Conners star in a new multi-camera sitcom pilot at NBC.

From The New Adventures of Old Christine creator Kari Lizer, the untitled sitcom will be headlined by both Sagal and Glee star Jane Lynch. The series is loosely inspired by real-life best friends and therapists Pepper Schwartz and Janet Lever. It “centers on Ginger (Sagal) and Jill (Lynch) who have always been a team as opposites that work best together. As they sort their past and look toward their future, they’ll discover that in spite of it all, they wouldn’t change a thing.”

From Paramount Television Studios, the show is executive produced by Lizer, Sagal, and Lynch, along with former Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff, Andrew Stearn, and Alexandre Schmitt of Trip the Light Productions. Schwartz and Lever are consulting producers.

Sagal is best known for her roles as Peggy Bundy in Married… with Children, Turanga Leela in Futurama, Cate S. Hennessy in 8 Simple Rules, Gemma Teller Morrow in Sons of Anarchy, Louise Goldufski-Conner in The Conners, and Eleanor Hale in Dead to Me. She can most recently be seen in Netflix’s short-lived Western action drama The Abandons. Additional credits include One Piece, Trust, Tell Me Lies, Torn Hearts, Rebel, Spirit Riding Free, Grand Hotel, Shameless, Superior Donuts, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and 2017’s Dirty Dancing, among others.

NBC has quite a lot of pilots in contention. Also recently announced was the multi-cam sitcom Newlyweds from black-ish EP Gail Lerner and executive produced by Jamie Lee Curtis. Also on the docket is a reboot of The Rockford Files and four other drama pilots, as well as another comedy pilot. As of now, additional information on the untitled sitcom starring Sagal and Lynch has not been announced, but that will likely come in the following months.

Sagal is staying awfully busy these days. On top of the untitled pilot, she is also lending her voice to a Married… with Children animated series, reprising her role as Peg Bundy. Since the NBC series is only at the pilot stage, it’s hard to predict if it will ever move forward, but with some powerhouses attached, it’s possible. Of course, NBC has a lot of pilots in contention, so you never know what could happen.