Jason Momoa and ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Teaming for New TV Show

Jason Momoa is teaming up with Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter for a brand new show.

According to Deadline, Apple TV is developing drama Nomad, starring the Aquaman actor and created by Sutter and Chris Collins.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series will take place in the violent underworld of New Zealand’s outlaw bikes, following “a warrior torn between two lives, two callings and two families must decide which path defines his true identity.” Sutter and Collins, who worked together on Sons of Anarchy, will write the pilot, while Collins will also serve as showrunner. Sutter is set to executive produce through SutterInk, Collins via Generator Entertainment, and Momoa and Brian Mendoza for their On the Roam banner.

Nomad marks Momoa’s latest project with Apple TV. He most recently starred in the historical drama Chief of War earlier this year, which he also co-created with Thomas Pa’a Sibbett and executive-produced. He also starred in the sci-fi drama See, which ran for three seasons from 2019 to 2022. Meanwhile, Momoa can most recently be seen in the blockbuster hit A Minecraft Movie, starring alongside Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, Sebastian Hansen, and Jennifer Coolidge.

Momoa has been going back and forth between film and TV for a while. For television, he also starred in Frontier, Stargate Atlantis, North Shore, Baywatch: Hawaii, and had a recurring role on Game of Thrones. In movies, he’s known for his role as the DC superhero Aquaman/Arthur Curry. He can also be seen in The Last Manhunt, Dune, The Bad Batch, and Johnson Family Vacation, among others.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

As for Sutter, he is best known for creating the FX crime drama Sons of Anarchy and its spinoff, Mayans M.C., which ran for seven seasons and five seasons, respectively. He also served as executive producer and writer on both shows, as well as The Shield and The Bastard Executioner. On the film side, Sutter wrote the 2015 sports drama Southpaw.

Additional information has not been given about Nomad, but more details are likely to be released in the coming months. Fans will be excited to see Jason Momoa on their screens again, and if the series is anything like Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C., Nomad is in very good hands with Kurt Sutter and Chris Collins.