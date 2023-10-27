Katey Sagal Celebrates Wedding Anniversary with Kurt Sutter in New Photo

Katey Sagal and Kurt Sutter celebrate their love. The Married...With Children star posted a tribute to their almost two-decades-long marriage on her Instagram. Alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple together, Sagal wrote in the caption, "Look at us! 19 years today. Still in love, still trudging, still here. I love you baby Yours Ktlu."

Sagal tied the knot with writer and producer Sutter in 2004. Their love was formally sealed in a private ceremony at their Los Feliz home that year, and 19 years later, it seems the couple is still going strong. Sutter is the creative force behind the hit FX show Sons of Anarchy and worked on The Shield as a writer, producer, director, and actor.

The two met and fell in love in 2009, Sagal revealed in an interview with E! Online. It was through a mutual friend that she met Sutter. Sutter asked if she'd like coffee sometime, and she said yes. However, the two did not make it a date. Sagal explained that she had two young children at that point, so being a single mom was quite a challenge. She was "kind of out of touch" and didn't get in touch with Sutter until quite sometime later.

It had been a few months before Sutter called, and they finally had coffee. Per CBS News, Sagal later admitted to bringing her sponsor to breakfast with Sutter. At the time, Sagal, who was recovering from substance abuse issues, "didn't trust" Sutter. Sagal said that the two were inseparable after that breakfast, "we went and kind of never left each other after that."

The two have a daughter, Esmé Louise, born through a surrogate. Sagal was 50 years old when she married Sutter, and she already had two children. She was 55 when she and Sutter were ready to try to have a child of their own after having suffered a stillbirth through a C-section in 1991 during her first pregnancy. "At this point I was too old to carry a child," Sagal told PEOPLE in 2017.

The couple opted to use a surrogate mother. They didn't know whether the embryos would survive, but they left things to chance. Sagal told PEOPLE they thought, "Let's give it a shot and if it's meant to be, it's meant to be." It turned out to be the right time: Esmé Louise was born in 2007. "That's why we call her our little miracle, our beautiful miracle," Sagal told PEOPLE.