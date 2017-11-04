Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Tie the Knot in Italy

Flying to Italy just three days after he won the World Series in Los Angeles, Justin Verlander and Kate Upton are finally married!

E! News reports that the two got married in Italy with a lavish ceremony. Upton wore a white dress with lace sleeves, an eyewitness told E!, while Verlander wore a dark tuxedo with a bow tie. Upton’s bridesmaids had different blush-colored gowns.

The 30-minute ceremony took place at an old medieval church overlooking nearby vineyards. Inside, candles lined a staircase to the church, and there were deep red flowers, blush flowers and olive branches decorating the area. After the ceremony, the reception took place at the Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco resort.

Upton, 25, and Verlander, 34, met in 2012 when they both appeared in a commercial for the MLB2K12 video game. They became engaged in 2016, with Upton announcing the news at the 2016 Met Gala.

“I’m really excited, he asked me right before season started so we’ve been keeping it on the down low for quite a while,” she told E! News in May 2016. “So I’m excited to finally be able to share it with the world!”

Upton is best known for her appearances in the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition issues and has appeared in the films The Other Woman and The Disaster Artist.

As for Verlander, he is a Cy Young Award-winning MLB pitcher who won the 2017 World Series with the Houston Astros. The longtime Detroit Tigers pitcher was traded to Houston at the end of August and finished with a 4-1 record in the postseason.