Kate Upton Throws Justin Verlander a Classy Birthday Party

Justin Verlander celebrated his 35th birthday on Feb. 20, and wife Kate Upton made sure to throw the baseball player a bash to remember.

The Blast reports that Upton threw a vintage-themed party for Verlander at Palm Beach vintage car venue Ragtops, which helped the couple celebrate with around 60 friends and family members.

Attendees included many of Verlander’s Houston Astros teammates including Astros catcher Brian McCann, who shares his birthday with Verlander and had his name featured on the party’s marquee. Famous friends of the couple including golfer Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky were also in attendance.

Guests enjoyed a live band playing oldies music, casino games and antique cars dating back to the ’40s. The menu featured a variety of options including sushi, pasta with duck, lamb chops with truffle fries and chicken and waffles.

Upton and Verlander tied the knot in November 2017, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing.

During a joint appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the couple revealed that they almost missed their own nuptials due to the Astros’ advancement to the World Series.

“There’s only one thing that could throw a huge wrench in our plans,” Verlander explained. “It’s not the World Series — it’s going to game seven of the World Series.”

Upton chimed in, “Guess where we went?”

As the model cheered on her husband during game seven, their guests were already across the pond celebrating.

“Everybody’s in Italy, everyone’s at the venue,” Upton said. “We had an event that night and everyone’s texting us like, ‘Your wedding’s so pretty, wish you were here.’ “

Luckily, the Astros won the series and the pair was able to make the trip in time, tying the knot in Tuscany.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason LaVeris