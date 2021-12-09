Kate Middleton and Prince William’s ‘Secret’ Home Revealed

When they’re not spending time at Kensington Palace or enjoying time at their Anmer home in Norfolk, Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly spending time at their lesser-known third home. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly the proud owners of the Tam-Na-Ghar cottage, a three-bedroom cottage on the 50,000-acre Balmoral Estate in Scotland that was gifted to them by William’s great-grandmother, The Queen Mother, just before her passing in 2002.

The cottage, which has been kept private and has rarely been photographed, is situated on Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. Balmoral has a total of 150 buildings, including the main Balmoral Castle, and also Birkhall, which is owned by Prince Charles, and is the location where members of the British royal family tend to vacation throughout the summer months. According to CambridgeshireLive, when William Middleton, and their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – travel to the estate, they have the option to stay in their private cottage.

The royal couple, who celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary this year, have reportedly been staying at Tam-Na-Ghar cottage for years now, using the private residence as a retreat since the days when they were students at St Andrew’s University. The location has reportedly been the site of some of the couple’s happiest memories, sources said. They recently retreated to the cottage in 2019 with their children. A source told Vanity Fair at the time, “the Queen has a lot of guests coming and to ease the pressure the Cambridges are likely to stay at the cottage. That could have added benefits for everyone as it means more space in the castle.”

When the Cambridge family is not enjoying a holiday at Tam-Na-Ghar cottage, they can most likely be found at Kensington Palace, where they have maintained a permanent residence since Louis’ birth in 2018. The couple previously called Amner Hall home and raised their two oldest children, George and Charlotte, at the residence. They now use Amner Hall as a vacation spot.

The Cambridges, as well as other members of the royal family, are also known to spend time at another royal residence – Sandringham, Her Majesty’s Norfolk estate. It is tradition for members of the royal family to gather at Sandringham around the holidays, during which they enjoy a Christmas feast and take part in a few unique traditions, including pre- and post-feast weighings. Despite the Queen’s recent health concerns, it is expected the family gathering at Sandringham will go on as normal this year.