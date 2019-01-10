Kate Mara Pregnant With Her First Child

There is a baby on board for Kate Mara and husband Jamie Bell.

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, the House of Cards alum and her husband of more than one-year are expecting their first child together. The 35-year-old Emmy-nominated actress is reportedly five-months along in her pregnancy.

The source alleged that Mara was overhead excitedly telling the news to fellow actress Emily Blunt while attending the Golden Globes Sunday night, where she wore a flowy peach-colored Miu Miu gown, which is believed to have successfully covered her baby bump. Mara reportedly told Blunt that while she and Bell were excited to be welcoming their first child together, she was nervous that news of the pregnancy would be out before she made an official announcement, as she was already beginning to show.

Mara and Bell tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in July of 2017 after having started dating in the fall of 2015 after meeting on the set of Fantastic Four.

Speaking with James Corden during a January 2018 appearance on The Late Late Show, Bell revealed they had said “I do” at a neighbor’s house.

“We actually got married right across the street from our house,” he revealed. “I literally woke up in my own bed and walked across the street, and we had our ceremony.”

“When we couldn’t find anything we just asked the woman who owns the house across the street, ‘Do you mind if we do it there?’” he continued. “And she was like, ‘Yes, that’s amazing.’ So we walked across the street and then when it was done, we spent the night on that property and we crossed the street and came home.”

Since tying the knot, the couple has been relatively private regarding their relationship, only occasionally offering fans a glimpse into their lives, recently revealing in, a decision that Mara opened up about in April of last year when talking to Shape magazine.

“I’m very protective of our marriage. All the traveling we both have to do for work can make it hard, but we have a rule that we will never go longer than two weeks without seeing each other,” she said. “Even if we have to spend all day traveling to just have 24 hours together, it’s worth it in order to have a strong relationship.”

The little one on the way will be Bell’s second child, as he shares 5-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife, Evan Rachel Wood.