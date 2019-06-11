Kate Hudson Posts Photo of Baby Rani Rose and Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa With Sweet Birthday Message

Kate Hudson shared a new adorable photo of her daughter, Rani Rose, on her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa’s birthday Monday.

In the cute picture, Fujikawa is seen holding Rani Rose, who is wading her feet in a tiny pool. In the caption, Hudson shared a long birthday message to Fujikawa, even thanking his parents for raising a “special human.”

“This man has given me the most beautiful gifts life can give and the depth of gratitude I feel for the day he was born is beyond any measured spoken word or post,” Hudson wrote. “I believe that this gratitude exists and is present in our daughters joy and her magical spirit. Thank you Mama Fuj and Papa Fuj for raising this beautiful roller coaster ride of a special human. The ups and downs and sideways were all worth it… Happy Birthday baby!”

In the end, she tagged Fujikawa, adding “I love you” and a heart emoji.

Fujikawa rarely uses his own Instagram page, but he took a chance to praise Hudson at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala on Feb. 28.

“What makes her the most courageous… [is that] in the face of fear, she doesn’t back down. That’s for sure,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the gala, where Hudson received the Courage Award. “I’ve seen her do things that I can’t imagine doing myself and I’m very proud of her. And I’m in awe of her for some of the things that she is able to do when she sets her mind to it.”

Since giving birth, Hudson has been tracking her health on Instagram, showing off the toned abs she already has just eight months after welcoming Rani Rose. It took her six months to hit her 25-pound weight loss goal.

“After pregnancy, getting your body back into shape for me — especially in fitness — finding my stomach muscles again and pushing myself a little bit harder sometimes are things that I enjoy,” Hudson told PEOPLE in December.

Hudson also became an ambassador for Weight Watchers, which she credited with helping her lose weight.

“This is not a community for people who just want to lose weight, although leading a healthy lifestyle lends itself to such, this is a community about supporting each other through a lifelong journey of wellness,” Hudson wrote when she announced her involvement with the company. “I’m so happy to share this with everyone and I have to say, having [Oprah Winfrey] on my call list was a dream come true! Love you O [WW Ambassador] [Wellness That Works].”

The Almost Famous actress, 39, welcomed Rani Rose in October. Hudson also has 15-year-old son Ryder Robinson from her relationship with Chris Robinson, and 7-year-old son Bingham Hawn Bellamy from her relationship with Matt Bellamy.

Photo credit: Phillip Faraone/WireImage/Getty Images