Kate Hudson Honors Kurt Russell on Father's Day Amid Long-Term Estrangement From Her Dad

Actress Kate Hudson shared a heartfelt Father's Day tribute to actor Kurt Russell, who has been her mother Goldie Hawn's partner for 38 years. Hudson, who is estranged from her biological father Bill Hudson, was raised by Hawn and Russell, who she calls "pa" and views as her Dad. "Our great loyal protector. Our dependable authentic captain," Hudson wrote alongside a photo with Russell. "Our wild, sometimes untamed adventurer father!"

"From skiing out of helicopters, flying in open-cockpit planes, dirt bikes, bareback horse riding, motorcycle rides, boat racing…a childhood and adulthood of adventure," Hudson continued. "Our Pa always makes life fun. Always down for exploring, always ready to take on the good life with his family. He’s one hell of a Dad. Lucky us. Happy Fathers Day Pa I love you so much."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)

Hudson opened up on Today in January, explaining that she has been estranged from her biological father for decades, calling it a "41-year-old issue" while pointing out that it wasn't a unique experience. "I think that estrangement is unfortunately quite common," she said. "I think it's important for people to talk about that… If they can't reconnect or if it's too challenging, that it's OK, right?"

Hudson was quite clear that despite her father's absence, the rest of her family stepped up in his absence. "I have a great family. I have a beautiful mother. I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life. But it doesn't take away from the fact that we didn't know our dad," Hudson explained. "I think as I've sort of gone through that process … I kind of look at my dad and I'm, like, 'You know, the love has never ever gone anywhere. It's always been there, no matter what those complications have been.’ And healing is … personal, and I think people sometimes just need to hear that they're not alone in that."

Hudson shared a tribute on Instagram for Russell's 70th birthday, saying that she often wonders "how different our life would have been if he never entered the picture" before praising all of the ways that he was a beautifully hands-on father and partner. "He’s an original," Hudson gushed. "One of kind. A powerful, intelligent, talented, loyal family man. He has taught me that we can all exist with immense love through our differences. And his dedication to my mother and their fight for love forever is as admirable as it gets. I love this man so much! "