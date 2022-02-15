Kanye West Sends Lavish Gift to Kim Kardashian Amid Julia Fox Breakup

Kanye West apparently sent an extravagant Valentine’s Day gift to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. He posted a photo on Instagram showing a black pickup truck full of red roses with lettering on the side of the vehicle reading: “My vision is krystal klear.” West tagged Kardashian in the post, but he has since deleted it.

West shared two pictures of the truck parked in a long driveway surrounded by well-manicured landscaping, though it was unclear if this was at Kardashian’s home. He reiterated the “krystal klear” catchphrase in his caption with three rows of red rose emojis. Fans speculated that the misspelling was an intentional reference to the Kardashian family’s branding. However, few are confident that this gesture will be enough to win back his ex-wife, and many felt sorry for West’s recent girlfriend, actress Julia Fox.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/Wordsisleep/status/1493317951839105025?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Whether the truck made a delivery at Kardashian’s home or not, she may not have been there to receive it. According to a report by Yahoo Entertainment, Kardashian was spotted in New York City this weekend with her new boyfriend SNL star Pete Davidson. She had all four of her children with her, far from their father West. She and Davidson were seen having dinner at a Brooklyn Italian restaurant called Lilia.

Next week will be the 1-year anniversary of Kardashian filing for divorce from West, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple filed for joint custody of their children, but in the last few months of 2021 West made several public overtures to his ex in an attempt to reconcile his family. She seemed to turn him down by petitioning a judge to expedite their divorce proceedings.

At this rate, the divorce will reportedly be finalized sometime in March, though West’s erratic social media posts continue to beg Kardashian for another chance. He has also directed a lot of frustration at Davidson, who began dating Kardashian casually in October. On Monday, West posted unconfirmed screenshots of text messages from Kardashian which expressed concerns for Davidson’s safety amid West’s social media outbursts.

https://twitter.com/mattxiv/status/1493430706927775750?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” the screenshot read. West posted it alongside a still from the 2001 movie Baby Boy where Ving Rhames was choking Tyrese Gibson. He has deleted this post like most of his others in the last few weeks.