Kanye West Reportedly Has a Big Hang-up on Kim Kardashian Divorce Coverage

✖

Since news of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce made headlines earlier this year, fans have been following along each step of the way keeping close eyes on the estranged couple. However, while many are under the impression that Kardashian initiated the split first, Kanye West is allegedly upset by this as he claims it was him who wanted out of the marriage long before news hit the public. Sources close to the hit-maker are telling Page Six that West is "annoyed" that everyone thinks it was Kardashian who pulled the plug.

"Actually it was him saying for a year that they have nothing in common except the kids and he wanted out," the insider claimed. "She pulled all the stops to try to save the marriage." The source later added that West let her "file first in order to give her dignity." While it's been said that the pair are keeping their kids' well-being front and center, the former couple are reported to not be on the best of terms, with West even changing his number before she filed for divorce and requesting that his soon-to-be ex-wife contact him through his security instead of contacting him directly. "Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his number and said, 'You can contact me through my security.'"

Fans are starting to see some of the behind-the-scenes unravel on the current and final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Although the mom-of-four doesn't want to show too much in regards to her marriage, she did allow fans to see a little bit of what has been going on, including the concern of her family members in regards to her well-being. Viewers were able to witness a phone call Kardashian had with someone assumed to be apart of West's team when she was trying to go visit him. It's unclear on the exact timeline of when this was, but it is believed that it was around the time of when he had his bi-polar episode around the presidential election period.

Onlookers can recall when West started publicly accusing his wife and mother-in-law Kris Jenner of trying to lock him up when he was at his Montana home. This was after he admitted to the public during his presidential run that he and Kardashian considered an abortion on their first child, North, but stated how grateful he was that they didn't follow through. While this was believed to be the downfall of their marriage, sources have since come forward to clarify that the couple suffered from multiple issues prior to and this just brought everything to a head.