Kaley Cuoco Steps out With New Husband Karl Cook for Emmys Bash

Kaley Cuoco celebrated The Big Bang Theory‘s three Primetime Emmy Awards nominations by hitting the town with new husband Karl Cook.

Before attending the 70th Emmy Awards Monday night, the two attended a pre-Emmys party thrown by TBS and TNT.

The 32-year-old shared a photo of the two dressed to the nines and smiling for the camera.

“Two very blonde people kicking off Emmy weekend last night with [TNT Drama] & [TBS Network],” Cuoco captioned the photo.

Adding to its multitude of Emmy nominations over the years, The Big Bang Theory was nominated for three Emmys this year: Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series.

The show will have one more chance to nab some hardware, as CBS announced that its upcoming 12th season, which premieres Monday and runs until spring 2019, is going to be its last.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show this week, Cuoco told host James Corden that it was “tough” hearing from co-creator Chuck Lorre that the show was finally coming to an end.

“It was definitely tough. There was not a dry eye in the room. A lot of hysterical sobs,” Cuoco recalled of the moment. “I think I wrote this on my social, it wouldn’t have mattered when it ended, we all would’ve been completely devastated. So it’s been a long run and we’ve been very grateful. It’s time to, I guess, move on to other things, which is so heartbreaking, you know? But it would’ve been heartbreaking no matter when.”

Even though Cuoco’s time on Big Bang is ending, her marriage to Cook is just beginning. The two said “I do” at the end of June this year in an outdoor ceremony at Cook’s horse ranch in San Diego, California. Photos from the reception show the two, who call themselves “KC Squared” as a reference to their identical initials, dancing, singing and drinking with their friends, including several Big Bang Theory cast mates Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg and Mayim Bialik.

After the wedding, Cook shared his vows on Instagram, along with a sweet video of the newlyweds’ first dance.

“My vows to the love of my life with a little clip of our first dance,” Cook wrote before sharing his vows: “‘Kaley… I hate you the least of all people in the world. Outside of you I have no need for anything. Without you I am nothing.’

“I thought I would read something I wrote three days after the first night we met,” he continued.

“‘We felt safe, challenged, and free. We could be who we are without thought for the ridiculous complexities of social norms. It was as if we were floating on a magic carpet not bound by the slings and arrows that entrap so many. We talked and talked rejecting the very idea of time or place. There is a rhythm and a pulse to us like ocean waves crashing upon the rocks; just like those waves on those rocks we feel like a force of nature. All these raw and beautiful feelings exude from deep deep within me from a tiny and at the same time vacuous corner. I guess that is the power of a true human connection.’

‘If you can not tell I have loved you from the very first night we met. Every day since then has been only devoted to you. From waking to midday to night time to sleeping, nothing but who we are together matters.’ I promise to understand you plucking my unibrow comes from a place of love

“‘I promise to remove any errant insect that journeys into our home. I promise to love and take care of all our animals no matter what and how many we bring home. From this breath to my very last… I am yours.’”