Kaley Cuoco Is ‘in Love’ With Boyfriend Karl Cook

I can’t choose 😂🐶 A photo posted by @normancook on Nov 27, 2016 at 10:41pm PST

The rumors that Cuoco was romantically involved with Cook began back in March of this year. In September, Cuoco revealed while making an appearance on The Talk that she began dating her fellow equestrian friend after meeting at a horse show.

Kaley Cuoco has been gushing about her new beau Karl Cook, and the actress even revealed that she is totally “in love.”

A source close to the couple told E! News that the Big Bang Theory star is “in love, head over heels.”

“They seem to be in a good spot right now. She is always traveling with him. It’s not as much her schedule but more so his. She never knows when she’s going to be in town because she goes whenever and wherever he goes,” the source said. “She is super smitten.”

Cuoco and Cook have been spotted in public recently on several different occasions. Earlier this week, the lovebirds hit the town in Beverly Hills for a romantic dinner date at the Villa Blanca restaurant. A source at the venue said Cuoco and Cook held hands as they sat at their table in the restaurant.

Last Friday, Cuoco celebrated her 31st birthday alongside Cook at Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood.

Kaley has been sharing a slew of pictures on social media to show off her boyfriend, and the two definitely have the look of love based off these pictures.

On December 4, Cuoco posted a snap while laying face to face with Cook with their adorable pup snuggling up between them. She shared the photo with the caption: “#rex is back @pawworks.”

#rex is back 😌💏🐶@pawworks A photo posted by @normancook on Dec 4, 2016 at 4:45pm PST

They made their red carpet debut as a couple later in September at the Longines Masters Los Angeles Gala.

Cuoco dished on the fateful evening when she first met Cook following her divorce from tennis star Ryan Sweeting.

She told Women’s Health: “Then I knocked into Karl – literally, we bumped arms at a horse show. And we each said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry’—and everything changed. I looked at him, and he looked at me…”

Kaley even has long terms plans that include wanting to get married again and even having children in the future.

“I’m meant to be a mom,” she said.

Do you think Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook make a cute couple?

This article was originally published on comicbook.com.