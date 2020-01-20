Justin Theroux Found Post-It Notes From Brad Pitt While Married to Jennifer Aniston

In the wake of Jennifer Aniston‘s much-talked-about reunion with Brad Pitt at the 2020 SAG Awards, a past story has resurfaced, indicating that she kept “sweet” Post-it notes from her ex while she was married to Justin Theroux. According to a February 2018 story by Us Weekly, a source close to the situation told the outlet that Theroux “stumbled upon old Post-it notes Brad had written. Sweet little Post-its like, ‘You looked nice tonight’ or ‘Miss you already.’” The source later went on to add, “Jen assured him they weren’t a big deal, but Justin wasn’t thrilled … Justin had moments of insecurity like that.”

Pitt and Aniston were previously married from 2000 until 2005. Their infamous split came as Pitt was rumored to have had a relationship with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star, Angelina Jolie, whom he would go on to be with until 2016.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Aniston and Theroux first began dating in 2011, and later married in 2015. They issued a joint statement on their split in early 2018, saying, “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Brad Pitt joked about being a guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get along with his wife and the cameraman panned to Jennifer Aniston. SOMEONE GIVE THIS CAMERA CREW AN EMMY #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/CdUZZTSTuT — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyontheg) January 20, 2020

Pitt and Aniston are making headlines this week, after they both took home SAG Awards, and were photographed lovingly congratulating one another afterwards.

Aniston won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, and Pitt nabbed the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in the Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Hey boss I’m not coming in today, I’ll be analyzing this pic of Brad Pitt holding Jennifer Aniston’s hand all day pic.twitter.com/rek4eet9f5 — Betches (@betchesluvthis) January 20, 2020

At this time, there is no official confirmation as to whether or not the pair are rekindling a romance, but Aniston has been quoted as saying that she finds the speculation “hysterical.”