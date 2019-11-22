Justin Bieber Teases Baby Plans With Hailey Baldwin in Celebratory Birthday Photo

First comes love, then comes marriage, and possibly a baby in a baby carriage? Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin may be planning for kids sooner rather than later! In an Instagram post shared to his official account on Friday, the 25-year-old pop star gave his beautiful wife a birthday shoutout along with a slew of compliments and hinted at possible babies in the picture next year.

The couple recently celebrated their marriage by having an official wedding at the Montage Palmetto Bluff Hotel in South Carolina. The venue is situated on the May River near Hilton Head, South Carolina. The two already exchanged their “I do’s” last September at a courthouse in New York. The two kept it under wraps for a while before word spread like wildfire.

“Guest arrived by boat to the rehearsal dinner on the Palmetto property. There were several water taxis that took guests over around 6:30 p.m.,” one source stated to E! Online. “The dinner was on the edge of the water and was outdoors. There were may string lights hanging and lit candles. Everyone was seated at long tales and the dècor was very chic and white. There were waiters standing greeting guests with champagne as they arrived.”

As for the couple, “Justin and Hailey took a speedboat down the river to the rehearsal dinner,” one insider told PEOPLE. “They both seemed beyond excited. Hailey looked stunning in short, white dress. They enjoyed local food including an oyster roast.”

While Bieber and Baldwin may be planning on babies, Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez just recently wiped her hands clean of their old relationship by releasing two new songs that gave fans some inside into their rollercoaster relationship. The former Disney channel star released “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” back-to-back sharing not only the pain she went through when they broke up before Bieber got back together with Baldwin, but to allow fans to see she feels much better off.

One source told the outlet that Bieber and his wife both heard the songs and wish Gomez nothing but the best.

“Of course Justin and Hailey have heard Selena’s new song and they are both trying to not give any reaction to her lyrics referencing Justin. It isn’t ideal for Hailey but she understands the creative process of writing music and that Justin had a past.”

They continued with, “Justin has completely moved on from that chapter of his life and understands that Selena is allowed to reflect on the past in her own way. Justin and Hailey both want Selena to be happy and in a good place and aren’t phased by it.”