Justin Bieber Opens up About Loving Selena Gomez in Clapback to Fan Who Insulted Marriage to Hailey

Justin Bieber recently opened up about loving Selena Gomez, in a clapback to a fan who insulted his marriage to Hailey Baldwin.

Bieber posted a photo of Baldwin on his Instagram page, and one fan responded, “You are NOT in love with Hailey! You only married her to get back at SG, plus Hailey sleeps with men like @ShawnMendes for fame and she’s racist @wflig.”

The “I’ll Show You” singer then fired back, saying, “ur immature the fact that you have an account dedicated to dissing my wife and I is absolutely absurd why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back and my ex, anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn’t talk or think this way u should be ashamed of yourself really.”

Bieber then went on to address his relationship with Gomez, explaining “I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period.

“The fact that you want to spend your day dedicating yourself to hate says a lot about you, and if this was some sick ploy to get my attention U to get are wrong on so many levels I’ve seen multiple people say things like this and will never respond again to a message like this because I don’t like to even give it my energy but this is a reply to all the immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like ‘he always goes back to Selena’ or ‘Selena is better for him’ YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHAts good for me!!” the pop star added.

“Hailey is my Bride period if you don’t like that or support that that means you don’t support me and if you don’t support me your not a fan nor a good person, if you were raised right your parents would have said if you don’t have something nice to say don’t say anything,” Bieber concluded his rant.

While a few have been critical, Bieber and Baldwin have had a number of supporters turning up in the comments on the post, the an overwhelming majority of them canvassing the comments with, “We love Hailey Bieber.”