Justin Bieber Fawns Over Wife Hailey Baldwin as She Poses in Pink Bikini

✖

Justin Bieber posted a photo of his wife, Hailey Baldwin on Instagram on Thursday, with three heart emojis to show his adoration. Baldwin sported a bright pink bikini in an immaculate oceanside setting in the picture, with the sun shining high over one shoulder. As the cold weather sets in in some parts of the country, fans were jealous of the warm snapshot.

Bieber added no caption to his photo of Baldwin on Thursday, letting the image speak for itself. It showed Baldwin on a manicured lawn with pristine landscaping to either side, including a massive palm tree just behind her. Further back was a paved patio with an awning tied up, indicating that the two stars intended to enjoy the sunshine. Beyond that was a vast expanse of clear blue water.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

"SHE'S SO GORGEOUS," one fan commented beneath the photo. Another added: "where she get her bikini??? i luv it." A third fan wrote: "We love a proud husband," with a string of smiling heart emojis.

Baldwin posts her fair share of adoring spousal photos as well, including some recent sun-soaked pictures of Bieber with his arms wrapped around her. Meanwhile, in the days since the bikini photo went up, Bieber has been posting mostly promotional selfies and a few pictures of himself in some kind of studio with a live band.

However, on Sunday Bieber made another cozy post about his home life with Baldwin, beginning with a time lapse video of the two of them setting up a Christmas tree together. The post then included two pictures of the finished product — a tree bedecked with lights, ornaments and a star on the top.

"About that time again," Bieber wrote with some seasonal emojis. Fans were wild for the glimpse of domestic life for these celebrities. "The most beautiful time of the year!" one wrote. Another added: "Merry Christmas, BIEBERS."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Bieber and Baldwin dated briefly from 2015 to 2016, though at the time fans generally saw this as a hiccup in Bieber's infamous on-again, off-again relationship with Selena Gomez, which spanned from 2010 to 2018. However, shortly after his last break-up with Gomez Bieber got back together with Baldwin, and this time for good. The two married that fall, but then had a more public ceremony in the fall of 2019.

Bieber and Bladwin remain a fan-favorite celebrity couple, especially on social media during the coronavirus pandemic. With little reason to leave the house, many fans take solace in seeing these two international superstars living the simple life as well.