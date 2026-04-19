HGTV Host and Fox Sports Personality Use Fake Pregnancy Announcement for Podcast Reveal

Two TV personalities announced a new podcast on Monday using a less than tasteful tactic.

Page Turner (HGTV’s Fix My Flip) and Mike Hill (Fox Sports) shared the below image via Instagram and Facebook, saying they have “something baking” and that they’d reveal their “special delivery” later that night. The image shows Turner and Hill, faces obscured, embracing and showing off a medical scan.

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(Credit: Instagram / pageturnerunlimited and itsmikehill)

The pair received a flood of congratulatory well-wishes, then turned comments off. Turner and Hill then announced a podcast, Between Us, as the “special delivery.” The co-hosts then tried to downplay the initial pregnancy announcement tease by updating the post’s caption to advertise the podcast in a straightforward way. However, the initial language remains live on as of press time.

The comments have been reactivated, and you can she the flood of “congratulations” remarks from fans. Some did assume something was amiss, thinking maybe a grandchild was on the way or a new pet. At least one person called out the medical scan photo as distasteful, writing, “Imagine trying to joke about having a baby 🤢.” That comment has since been flagged as “hidden.”

Page Turner and Mike Hill attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Footage Films’ ‘Run’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on Aug. 27, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Others who believed Turner was pregnant (or had sought out a surrogate) passionately defended her from those questioning if the HGTV personality was too old to have child.

“you really shouldn’t speak on a woman’s fertility like that!!” one of Turner’s fans wrote in defense of her. “Many women over 50 still get a regular period on time and ovulate every month and you don’t know her body nor should you speak on it.”

Another fan wrote, “Also people hire surrogates and they have the funds to. Ageism is so real and I’ll never understand it.”

This podcast ruse is the latest fake pregnancy announcement from a celebrity to catch flak online. Model Khloë Terae faked a positive pregnancy test for April Fools this year, despite the general consensus for years that that’s it’s one of the most hacky and insensitive “jokes” one can pull online each year. Multiple celebrities have seen similar pranks blow up in their faces, including Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Tori Spelling, Aubrey O’Day, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Kim Orton.